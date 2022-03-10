0

Thakurdwara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Thakurdwara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Thakurdwara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Thakurdwara constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Thakurdwara is an assembly constituency in the Moradabad district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Thakurdwara legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Thakurdwara was won by Navab Jan of the SP. He defeated BJP's Rajpal Singh Chauhan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Kunwar Servesh Kumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Navab Jan garnered 107865 votes, securing 42.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13409 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.23 percent.
The total number of voters in the Thakurdwara constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Thakurdwara constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
