#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Thai PM orders investigation of Bangkok blasts; 2 hurt

Updated : August 02, 2019 11:48 AM IST

One explosion took place near a Skytrain station of the Thai capital's elevated rail system.
One explosion took place near a Skytrain station of the Thai capital's elevated rail system. Two other blasts were reported at a government complex on the outskirts of the city, and near the offices of a company associated with supporters of Prayuth's new government.
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters that police arrested two suspects connected to the explosions at five different locations in Bangkok.
Thai PM orders investigation of Bangkok blasts; 2 hurt
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV