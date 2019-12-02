#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Thackeray takes on projects approved by BJP government which Sena was part of

Updated : December 02, 2019 03:16 PM IST

While many have still not digested Sena ditching its old alliance partner, the BJP, after a long cold war between the two, CM Thackeray has already begun to walk back on — or at least what it looks like — the decisions taken by the BJP-led government that was in power for the last five years.
Interestingly, these decisions were taken by the BJP while Sena was its alliance partner.
Thackeray takes on projects approved by BJP government which Sena was part of
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV