It seems to be a close race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Texas with the President having a slight edge over the former Vice President.

Texas, having the second-highest electoral votes after California and being one of the swing states, is a key to winning the race for the 2020 elections for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Texas has turned competitive in the 2020 elections due to factors like demographic changes and the suburban backlash.

With 4,704,448 votes for Donald Trump at 8:54 am IST, Texas, which has 38 electoral votes, seems to be edging towards the President, however, Biden looks close enough to turn the tide with 4,394,163 votes.

The vote share is 50.4 percent for Donald Trump while 48.2 percent for Biden.