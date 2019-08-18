Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers join anti-government rally
Updated : August 18, 2019 03:07 PM IST
Sunday's heavy turnout indicated that the movement still has broad-based support despite the ugly scenes witnessed during the past week when protesters occupied the city's airport, for which some activists apologised.
Gathered in Victoria Park at the start of the rally, protesters held aloft placards with slogans including "Free Hong Kong!" and "Democracy now!", and umbrellas to shield them from the rain.
Despite rally organisers not having permission to march, the park could not accommodate the crowd and many-headed west towards the city's financial center, chanting for the city's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, to step down.
