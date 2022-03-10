Tengnoupal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tengnoupal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tengnoupal is an assembly constituency in the Chandel district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Tengnoupal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Tengnoupal was won by D Korungthang of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Yangkholet Haokip.

He defeated BJP's Yangkholet Haokip.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's D Korungthang.In the 2017 assembly polls, D Korungthang garnered 16940 votes, securing 40.63 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4656 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.17 percent.The total number of voters in the Tengnoupal constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Tengnoupal constituency has a literacy level of 71.11 percent.