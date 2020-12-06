Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Ten opposition parties lend support to Tuesday's Bharat bandh

Updated : December 06, 2020 06:33 PM IST

In a joint statement issued here, the ten parties condemned the central government's silence on the demands of the protesting farmers along the borders with Delhi against the three farm laws.
Farmers in large numbers are converging in along borders with Delhi with food stock for six months and their tractors.
Kamal Haasan's MNM has sent a delegation to Delhi to lend their support to the farmer's protest.
