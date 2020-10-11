Agriculture Telangana farmers advised not to go for corn cultivation Updated : October 11, 2020 10:50 AM IST Telangana administration said that with the policy decisions taken by the Centre on corn import, the corn is not in a position even to get MSP. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), they also said that the new farm legislation brought in by the Centre has become a curse on the poor farmer. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.