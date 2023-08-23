Telangana election 2023 | BRS leader Thatikonda Rajaiah breaks down after being denied ticket

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thatikonda Rajaiah, broke down reportedly after being denied a ticket from Station Ghanpur constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

On Monday, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names 115 candidates for the total 119 seats. He chose to contest from two seats himself -- Gajwel and Kamareddy.

In the 2018n state elections, the BRS (then TRS) won 88 seats, while Congress bagged 19, AIMIM got seven and BJP at one. This time, KCR said, he expects the BRS to win 95-105 seats.

Rao said his party would unveil its manifesto for the state polls on October 16 in Warangal where it will organise a massive rally.

He has re-nominated almost all of the sitting MLAs, changing candidates in only seven segments. Candidates were changed in Boath, Khanapur, Asifabad, Wyra, Metpally, Korutla and Uppal.

The schedule for the Assembly elections is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

With inputs from PTI