Telangana CM KCR to launch national party soon

By CNBCTV18.com

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Sunday that he will launch a national party following more discussions with a cross-section of society. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president's statement came amid reports saying that he has been meeting several Opposition leaders to stich a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," an official release said. The TRS also said it would reach a consensus on "alternative national agenda," by continuing discussions with various stakeholders.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao’s office said, according to news agency PTI.

The official release also said that discussions preceded with a cross-section of society similar to initiatives ahead of the launch of the movement to seek a separate state of Telangana and such deliberations would continue.

'Bharat Rashtriya Samiti' (BRS), 'Ujwal Bharat Party' and 'Naya Bharat Party' were among the names that reportedly cropped up recently in the TRS circles for the proposed national outfit, PTI reported. However, there was no official confirmation.

Responding to the speculation that the party would be announced on the occasion of Dussehra in October, the TRS sources indicated no time frame has been fixed, News 18 reported.

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy called on Rao and discussions were on the contours of the proposed outfit.

Kumaraswamy and Rao discussed the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role that KCR should play in national politics in the present situation and other national political issues, the release was quoted as saying.

Former Chief Minister Sri @HD_Kumaraswamy met Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/LSMrFGoTrK — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 11, 2022

According to reports, KCR promised on Monday that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country after a non-BJP government is voted into power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was quoted by News 18 as saying that his party is going to reign in national politics soon, with the blessings of the people.

(With inputs from PTI)