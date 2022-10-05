Telangana Chief Minister KCR launches his national party, Bharat Rashtra Samiti

By CNBCTV18.com

Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao announced the formation of a new party by renaming TRS as the Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

This is the first step towards the formation of a national party as KCR readies to challenge the BJP as a national player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For months, KCR has been positioning himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, NDTV reported.

The new party was launched at Telangana Bhavan Hyderabad on Dussehra Day at 1.19 pm. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy,. along with 20 of his MLAs, attended the launch event.

Hyderabad | TRS chief & Telangana CM KC Rao arrives at Telangana Bhavan, to launch national party pic.twitter.com/mFZwJz0wO2 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

At the party’s general body meeting today, state executive members and other elected representatives passed a resolution to rename the Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi.

The resolution would be sent to the Election Commission either on Thursday or on Friday, the Times of India reported.

Earlier, K Chandrasekhara Rao held a meeting with his party members and discussed the roadmap before the party launch.

KCR will also very likely address a public gathering in Delhi on 9 October. The Telangana Chief minister and a delegation of TRS will be visiting the national capital to change the name of their party, the Mint reported.

The rebranded outfit may not be declared a national party immediately, news agency PTI quoted people aware of the matter.

A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance".

