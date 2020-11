Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao is leading in Telangana's Dubbak seat by more than 2,000 votes, as the counting is underway for the assembly bypolls.

The bypoll was held in the constituency following the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August.

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between congress’ Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who had defected from the TRS, BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao and TRS' Solipeta Sujatha.

While BJP's Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao is leading with 43,586 votes, TRS' Solipeta Sujatha has secured 41,103 votes. INC's Cheruku Srinivas Reddy is third with 14,832, the data available on the Election Commission of India's website showed at 3:43 pm

Both Sujatha and Srinivas Reddy are first-timers while Rao is contesting the polls for the third time. He had finished third in 2014 and 2018 polls. While TRS leaders were confident that it will be a cakewalk for the party both BJP and Congress were determined on giving a shock to the regional party.

Several key Congress leaders such as state congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs A. Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Secretary V. Hanumanth Rao hit the roads for an extensive campaign.

BJP is looking to prove a point in the first assembly election in the state since the TRS retained power with a massive majority in 2018.