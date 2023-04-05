WATCH | Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested, party workers create ruckus in protest

Video released by ANI also shows BJP supporters laying down on the road to stop official vehicles from transporting Kumar to the hospital for a medical examination.

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by Telangana Police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Hindi examination question paper leak. This comes three days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash has alleged that police detained Kumar from his Karimnagar residence without any reason and that he was illegally arrested. The party is mulling over all possible legal routes available, sources told ANI.

Telangana is a poll-bound state with elections due before the end of the 2023 year.

Police took Kumar to a hospital in Palakurthi for a medical examination upon which protests broke out as BJP workers tried to stop the convoy. Police responded by lathi-charging protestors.

Video released by ANI also shows BJP supporters laying down on the road to stop official vehicles from transporting Kumar to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered against the BJP leader in Telangana's Karimnagar and Warangal districts following the protests.

Reactions pour in

Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of vendetta politics.

He tweeted at midnight on Wednesday, “Fear is real in BRS.! First they stop me from conducting press meet & now arrest me late in night. My only mistake is to Question BRS govt on its wrong doings. Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed. Jai Sri Ram ! Bharat Mata ki Jai ! Jai Telangana !”

BJP Spokesperson NY Subhash, in an interview with ANI, said that Kumar was detain by police

BJP General Secretary Premender Reddy told ANI, “The BRS administration is trying to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Telangana on Saturday.”

“What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What is the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. BJP will launch a state-wide protest against this move,” Reddy added.

The BJP is mulling over legal options and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has spoken to Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar to inquire about Kumar's arrest.

SSC Hindi examination question paper leaks

Just a few minutes after the SSC Hindi examination started on Tuesday, it was claimed that the question paper had leaked.

“A minor boy climbed a tree and gained access to a classroom on the first floor where the exam was going on. He asked one student to show the question paper and took photos which he sent to his friend who forwarded them to a WhatsApp group,” Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath told Indian Express.

According to police, three accused arrested in connection with circulating the Hindi question paper on Whatsapp groups are associated with BJP.

On April 4, police updated that SSC paper two had gotten leaked and went viral on social media. They were yet to assert from which centre and at what time the paper had leaked.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati and launch other developmental projects.