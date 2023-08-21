Telangana election 2023: First list of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, August 21, released a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming 2023 Telangana election. The state legislative assembly covers 119 constituencies.

Party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K K Chandrasekhar Rao will be a contestant from the Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the state assembly polls.

The candidates put forth by the BRS for the 2023 Telangana election are:

Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao releases a list of candidates for the upcoming State Elections.CM to contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel and minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) from Sircilla. pic.twitter.com/sfYVwJ8ICF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.

The head of BRS also indicated that the party will unveil its manifesto on October 16 in Warangal.

"BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls," Rao told reporters at a press conference.

He asserted that the BRS's friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.

Following the release of the candidates' roster, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her thoughts. She stated that the list reflected the populace's trust in the chief minister's leadership and BRS's governance.

"Our leader KCR Garu announced 115 exceptional candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections out of 119 seats. It truly is a testament to the people's faith in CM KCR Garu's courageous leadership and the impactful governance of the @BRSparty. We humbly seek the blessings of people of Telangana !!," the tweet said.

With agency inputs.