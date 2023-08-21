Telangana election 2023: First list of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates

2 Min Read
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, August 21, released a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming 2023 Telangana election. The state legislative assembly covers 119 constituencies.
Party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K K Chandrasekhar Rao will be a contestant from the Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the state assembly polls.
The candidates put forth by the BRS for the 2023 Telangana election are:
Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao releases a list of candidates for the upcoming State Elections.CM to contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel and minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) from Sircilla. pic.twitter.com/sfYVwJ8ICF— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023
According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.
The head of BRS also indicated that the party will unveil its manifesto on October 16 in Warangal.
"BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls," Rao told reporters at a press conference.
He asserted that the BRS's friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.
Following the release of the candidates' roster, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her thoughts. She stated that the list reflected the populace's trust in the chief minister's leadership and BRS's governance.
"Our leader KCR Garu announced 115 exceptional candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections out of 119 seats. It truly is a testament to the people's faith in CM KCR Garu's courageous leadership and the impactful governance of the @BRSparty. We humbly seek the blessings of people of Telangana!!," the tweet said.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Corporate Volunteering — these are the six key trends in India
Aug 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment
Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read