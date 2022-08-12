Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh spat over 10 lakh jobs promise, Nitish Kumar backs Deptuy CM

By CNBCTV18.com

A war of words broke out between Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Union Minister Giriraj Singh over the former's poll promise of 10 lakh jobs made earlier. Yadav said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the officials concerned to accord top priority to job creation.

"There are so many vacant posts in government departments. We will begin by filling these up," he said. "It was not just a promise but acknowledgment of the crying need for employment generation in Bihar. We cannot think of going back on it since people had showered their blessings in the elections in which the RJD-led alliance polled only about 12,000 votes less, across all 243 assembly seats, than the NDA," he recalled.

Singh tweeted a video clip of an interview of Yadav in which he spoke about generating 10 lakh jobs for the young people of Bihar. In the video clip, Yadav can be heard saying, "I had made the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs upon becoming the CM. Currently, I am the deputy CM."

10 लाख रोजगार देने का जो हमने वादा किया था वह हम मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर पूरा करेंगे अभी तो हम उपमुख्यमंत्री हैं।😂 pic.twitter.com/X8pbjhxmdH — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Kumar has backed Yadav on the job promise, saying "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best. What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it."

