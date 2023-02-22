Tej Pratap Yadav cycles to office inspired by 'dream encounter' with Mulayam Singh | Watch Video

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claims that he took inspiration from a dream he had of late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who encouraged him to take steps to save the environment.
#WATCH | Patna: Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav rides a bicycle to the secretariat. He says that he saw late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams and took inspiration from him to use a bicycle to save the environment. pic.twitter.com/Zh3EDruEAC— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023
#WATCH | "I dreamt of going to Vrindavan&saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai.I told him I wanted to see him&his village. We rode bicycles...I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle,save environment&spread Netaji's message..," says Bihar min Tej Pratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/Hye3j1t3wV— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023