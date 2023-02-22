Tej Pratap Yadav cycles to office inspired by 'dream encounter' with Mulayam Singh | Watch Video

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claims that he took inspiration from a dream he had of late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who encouraged him to take steps to save the environment.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister, has caught the attention of the media and the public alike by choosing to ride a bicycle to the secretariat on Wednesday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claims that he took inspiration from a dream he had of late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who encouraged him to take steps to save the environment.

Yadav cycled wearing his trademark white cotton clothes and green cap, accompanied by his bodyguard and a group of journalists.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav rides a bicycle to the secretariat. He says that he saw late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams and took inspiration from him to use a bicycle to save the environment. pic.twitter.com/Zh3EDruEAC — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

During a media interview, he recounted the encounter, "When he saw me he was surprised that how Tej Pratap suddenly arrived here. I said 'I was going to Vridavan and wanted to meet you'. I expressed my desire to tour his village to which Netaji agreed. Then I asked him to arrange a cycle and Netaji was even more delighted."

#WATCH | "I dreamt of going to Vrindavan&saw Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). I then went to Saifai.I told him I wanted to see him&his village. We rode bicycles...I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle,save environment&spread Netaji's message..," says Bihar min Tej Pratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/Hye3j1t3wV — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

The two attended a nearby wedding before parting ways.

Moved by the experience, the RJD leader shared that Netaji gifted him his wristwatch, which brought tears to both their eyes. He recounted the emotional moment where they hugged before abruptly waking up from the dream.

The son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, expressed his hope that others would follow his example.