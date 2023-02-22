English
Tej Pratap Yadav cycles to office inspired by 'dream encounter' with Mulayam Singh | Watch Video

By Anand Singha  Feb 22, 2023 5:12:08 PM IST (Published)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claims that he took inspiration from a dream he had of late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who encouraged him to take steps to save the environment.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister, has caught the attention of the media and the public alike by choosing to ride a bicycle to the secretariat on Wednesday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claims that he took inspiration from a dream he had of late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who encouraged him to take steps to save the environment.

Yadav cycled wearing his trademark white cotton clothes and green cap, accompanied by his bodyguard and a group of journalists.
Also read: Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court issues notice to Shinde but refuses stay on EC order
During a media interview, he recounted the encounter, "When he saw me he was surprised that how Tej Pratap suddenly arrived here. I said 'I was going to Vridavan and wanted to meet you'. I expressed my desire to tour his village to which Netaji agreed. Then I asked him to arrange a cycle and Netaji was even more delighted."
The two attended a nearby wedding before parting ways.
Moved by the experience, the RJD leader shared that Netaji gifted him his wristwatch, which brought tears to both their eyes. He recounted the emotional moment where they hugged before abruptly waking up from the dream.
The son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, expressed his hope that others would follow his example.
Also read: Delhi finally gets new mayor as Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi wins elections
Mulayam Singh YadavTej Pratap Yadav

