Tehri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tehri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tehri is an assembly constituency in the Tehri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Tehri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Tehri was won by Dhan Singh Negi of the BJP. He defeated IND's Dinesh Dhanai.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Dinesh Dhanai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhan Singh Negi garnered 20,896 votes, securing 47.11 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6,840 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.42 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tehri constituency stands at 84,207 with 43,368 male voters and 40,839 female voters.