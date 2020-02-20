#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Tears and defiance as Shaheen Bagh protesters meet SC interlocutors

Updated : February 20, 2020 07:08 AM IST

Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as well as former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah went to Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests, to speak to the women and attempt to find a way out of the impasse.
Bilkis, one of the feisty 'dadis' who has been demonstrating against the CAA since it began, declared they wouldn't move an inch even if someone fires a gun.
