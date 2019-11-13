Politics
Tata trust donated Rs 356 crore to the BJP in 2018-19, Election Commission data shows
Updated : November 13, 2019 01:27 PM IST
The BJP received Rs 356 crore in donations from an electoral trust controlled by the Tata Group during 2018-19, according to documents submitted by the ruling party before the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, India's richest trust — the Prudent Electoral Trust — donated Rs 54.25 crore to the ruling party.
The information provided pertains to donations of Rs 20,000 and above each that were received by the party through cheques or online payments.
