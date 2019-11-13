#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Tata trust donated Rs 356 crore to the BJP in 2018-19, Election Commission data shows

Updated : November 13, 2019 01:27 PM IST

The BJP received Rs 356 crore in donations from an electoral trust controlled by the Tata Group during 2018-19, according to documents submitted by the ruling party before the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, India's richest trust — the Prudent Electoral Trust — donated Rs 54.25 crore to the ruling party.
The information provided pertains to donations of Rs 20,000 and above each that were received by the party through cheques or online payments.
Tata trust donated Rs 356 crore to the BJP in 2018-19, Election Commission data shows
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV