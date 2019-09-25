Tarun Gogoi challenges Sonowal government over Citizenship Bill, takes a jab at Himanta Biswa Sarma for his NRC remarks
Updated : September 25, 2019 09:46 PM IST
Gogoi’s challenge comes two days after Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Centre’s decision to reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the next parliament session in November
Government is having consultations with stakeholders at various level, says Sarma
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more