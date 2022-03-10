Tarn taran Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tarn taran Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tarn taran is an assembly constituency in the Tarn Taran district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Tarn taran legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Tarn taran was won by Dr Dharambir Agnihotri of the INC. He defeated SAD's Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Dharambir Agnihotri garnered 59,794 votes, securing 45.1 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14,629 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tarn taran constituency stands at 1,96,866 with 94,162 male voters and 1,02,697 female voters.

The Tarn taran constituency has a literacy level of 76.5 percent.