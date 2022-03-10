Tarabganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Tarabganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tarabganj is an assembly constituency in the Gonda district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Tarabganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tarabganj was won by Prem Narayan Pandey of the BJP. He defeated SP's Vinod Kumar Alis Pandit Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Awadhesh Kumar Singh Alias Manju Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prem Narayan Pandey garnered 100294 votes, securing 49.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 38442 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.91 percent.