Tanda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tanda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Tanda is an assembly constituency in the Ambedkar Nagar district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Tanda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tanda was won by Sanju Devi of the BJP. He defeated SP's Azeemul Haq Pahalwan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Azimulhaque Pahlwan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanju Devi garnered 74768 votes, securing 36.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1725 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.84 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tanda constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Tanda constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.