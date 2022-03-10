Tamkuhi Raj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tamkuhi Raj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tamkuhi Raj is an assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Tamkuhi Raj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Deoria Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tamkuhi Raj was won by Ajay Kumar Lallu of the INC. He defeated BJP's Jagadish Mishra Alias Balti Baba. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ajay Kumar 'Lalloo'.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ajay Kumar Lallu garnered 61211 votes, securing 28.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18114 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.41 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tamkuhi Raj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Tamkuhi Raj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.