Tamil Nadu urban civic polls 2022: DMK emerges stronger, larger, diminishing AIADMK's presence

The Tamil Nadu urban civic polls turned out to be a huge opportunity for the ruling DMK to consolidate its position, and emerge stronger and larger in the political landscape, diminishing the arch-rival AIADMK's image further. This year's polls not only saw AIADMK's fortunes ebb dismally, after enjoying power for a decade but also saw the BJP expand its presence.

The DMK's spectacular win in the February 19 polls, the results of which were announced on February 22, is attributed largely to Chief Minister M K Stalin's governance during the nine months in office. The DMK's resounding win is an endorsement of Chief Minister M K Stalin's welfare politics and the way he governed the state.

Also Read

He has become a model chief minister and popular too, among the chief ministers in the country, asserted A Saravanan, DMK spokesperson.

His party proved the opposition AIADMK wrong. The AIADMK alleged that the DMK did not fulfil its poll assurances. Our Chief Minister gave a report card which the people accepted resulting in the rejection of the AIADMK, the senior leader told.