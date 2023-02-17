Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says action taken against DMK councillor

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a protest in Krishnagiri against the alleged killing. A case has been filed in the matter with nine people, including a DMK councillour having been arrested.
Tamil Nadu's Sports & Youth Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin became the first senior functionary from the party to react to the case of the killing of an army man allegedly by his party's councillor.
"He (DMK councillor) has been arrested now, he is in jail...action has been taken," he said to ANI.
The controversy erupted on February 8 after an Indian Army Soldier Prabhu M had got into an argument with a DMK councillor Chinnaswamy in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. The argument was triggered by Prabhu's sister allegedly using the water tank near the Panchayat's office.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: He (DMK councillor) has been arrested now, he is in jail...action has been taken: State Sports & Youth minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reacts to the case of the killing of an army man allegedly by DMK councillor in Krishnagiri pic.twitter.com/LBJVblf4tN— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023
The matter escalated leading to an attack by the councillor and his henchmen which finally led to the killing of the Army.
Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a protest in Krishnagiri against the alleged killing. A case has been filed in the matter with nine people, including a DMK councillor having been arrested.
