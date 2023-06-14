Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised amid claims of torture | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji broke down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital in Chennai early on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises.

Balaji reportedly broke down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination.

NR Elango, DMK MP and lawyer of V Senthil Balaji, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was picked up by the ED and brought to Omandurar government hospital. It seems he was not conscious when he was admitted to the hospital. It is totally illegal and unconstitutional arrest. We will fight it legally."

Claims of torture

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured'. "He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when we called him by his name. He is under observation... doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)...there are symptoms of torture," Babu was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Elango said doctors are evaluating Balaji's health condition, adding that "it's a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries."

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also informed that Senthil Balaji was undergoing treatment and that his party is "not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government".

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Raghupathi also emphasised that "Senthil Balaji was targeted and tortured". He said the ED kept "questioning him continuously for 24 hours. This is totally against human rights. They (ED) have to answer to the people and the court."

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Chennai hospital to meet Balaji who was taken there by the ED.

Balaji arrested?

While there were speculations that the minister had been taken into custody by the ED, there was no official confirmation. DMK advocates, who visited the hospital, also said there was no clarity on this.

Law minister S Reghupathy, who also visited the hospital, said there was no clarity if Balaji has been arrested. He questioned the need for the ED raids at Balaji's house running non-stop for hours.

DMK advocates demanded the ED officially make it clear immediately whether Balaji has been arrested or not.

The ED had launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur and Erode, on Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court allowed police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against the DMK strongman.

Balaji was earlier with the AIADMK and had been Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.

In the wake of the incident, the Rapid Action Force was deployed at Omandurar government hospital in Chennai.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to PTI, the raids were conducted at Balaji's office room at the Secretariat and his official residence in Chennai as well as his house in Karur district.

(With inputs from agencies)