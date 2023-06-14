Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised amid claims of torture | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji broke down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital in Chennai early on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination

NR Elango, DMK MP and lawyer of V Senthil Balaji, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was picked up by the ED and brought to Omandurar government hospital. It seems he was not conscious when he was admitted to the hospital. It is totally illegal and unconstitutional arrest. We will fight it legally."