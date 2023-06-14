CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsTamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised amid claims of torture | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised amid claims of torture | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised amid claims of torture | VIDEO
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 8:01:50 AM IST (Published)

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji broke down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital in Chennai early on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises.

Balaji reportedly broke down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination.
NR Elango, DMK MP and lawyer of V Senthil Balaji, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was picked up by the ED and brought to Omandurar government hospital. It seems he was not conscious when he was admitted to the hospital. It is totally illegal and unconstitutional arrest. We will fight it legally."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X