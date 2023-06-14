To part or to stay: Annamalai risks AIADMK alliance, puts BJP’s Tamil Nadu prospects in a bind

Public sentiment can play a crucial role in electoral outcomes in Tamil Nadu, and any damage to the BJP's image resulting from the fallout of its alliance with the AIADMK could impact its chances of winning majority seats.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's statement, purportedly attacking former state Chief Minister and AIADMK chief late J Jayalalithaa over corruption, has ignited a controversy within the BJP-AIADMK alliance. It has raised questions about the future of their partnership and the BJP's prospects in Tamil Nadu.

In an interview with an English daily, Annamalai referred to Tamil Nadu as the most corrupt state in India and criticised former chief ministers. His comments assume significance as he was asked about the 1991-1996 period when Tamil Nadu was ruled by the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa.