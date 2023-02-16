English
BJP in Tamil Nadu protest after Army man allegedly killed by DMK councillor

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 1:34:10 PM IST (Published)

DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and five others were held on Wednesday in the case filed under the Section 302 for murder under the Indian Penal Code.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday held a protest in Krishnagiri against the alleged killing of an Army personnel by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor. The party's state chief has now scheduled a one-day fast with retired Army men in response.

Exactly a week ago, Lance Naik M Prabhu, 29-year-old Army man was allegedly beaten to death by DMK councillor Chinnasamy and others over a minor altercation in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, on February 8 (Wednesday).
The argument was triggered by Prabhu's sister allegedly using the water tank near the Panchayat's office to wash her clothes. The verbal argument soon snowballed into a physical fight involving iron rods and sticks.
Prabhu succumbed to his internal and external injuries at a private hospital in Hosur. Chinnasamy and five others were held on Wednesday in the case filed under the Section 302 for murder under the Indian Penal Code.
Tamil Nadu police on Thursday reported that all nine accused of killing the Army personnel were remanded to police custody. He reminded the media that it was a case of assault and there was no political angle to it.
"Those spreading rumours will be prosecuted. Police will provide all possible help to the victim's family," SP Krishnagiri Saroj Kr Thakur said in a press briefing.
DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan provided his statement saying it was a "small quarrel" that got escalated into murder.
"There was a murder & Police have taken action. It was a local issue where a small quarrel got escalated and resulted in murder. All those (involved) have been arrested," Elangovan said.
Speaking on the issue, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai told ANI that the incident has become a "national issue" now.
"In a way, I feel very sad because an Army man has lost his life," Annamalai said.
He has called for the arrest and "exemplary punishment" for those found guilty.
The chief added that he would be leading a one-day fast in Chennai alongside retired Army men from Tamil Nadu for a "non-political" sitting.
"Somehow in Tamil Nadu, in the Dravidian politics, they are not given that respect. Somehow they are seen as aliens. Somehow the state doesn't encourage them," Annamalai said, comparing it to the treatment of the Army in Northern states.
Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad senior vice president Lt Col N Thiagarajan also tweeted to condemn the act.
BJPDMKIndian armyKrishnagiriTamil Nadu

    X