Tamil Nadu governor puts dismissal order of minister Senthil Balaji on hold: Sources

The Tamil Nadu governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi put on hold the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji, sources said on Friday. In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move, news agency PTI reported.
"Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi keeps the dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance. He will take the advice of the Attorney General on this matter," sources told ANI late Friday.
The governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally.
In an official release, the Raj Bhavan in Chennai had said, "There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state."
Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice," the release added.
First Published: Jun 30, 2023 7:57 AM IST
