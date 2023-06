Tamil Nadu governor puts dismissal order of minister Senthil Balaji on hold: Sources

The Tamil Nadu governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi put on hold the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji, sources said on Friday. In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move, news agency PTI reported.