Tamil Nadu governor puts dismissal order of minister Senthil Balaji on hold: Sources

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi put on hold the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji, sources said on Friday. In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move, news agency PTI reported.
"Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi keeps the dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance. He will take the advice of the Attorney General on this matter," sources told ANI late Friday.
The governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally.