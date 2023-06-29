Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses Senthil Balaji as minister

The Governor's office stated that there was a genuine apprehension that Balaji's continuation as a minister could adversely impact a fair investigation.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on June 29 dismissed Minister Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers with immediate effect.

Balaji, who was accused of corruption in a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the state Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015, was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges. A court in Chennai has remanded him in judicial custody till July 12

The decision to dismiss Balaji was made due to concerns that he was abusing his position as a minister and exerting influence over the ongoing investigation.

“Abusing his position as a Minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate," the Governor's office said in a statement.

It stated that there was a genuine apprehension that his continuation as a minister could adversely impact a fair investigation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has said that the Governor has no rights to dismiss Balaji as a minister. He said they will face this legally.

DMK spokesperson Sarvanan said the Governor was undermining the constitution by acting beyond authority.

“He is undermining the constitution, acting beyond authority. The Governor is a rubber stamp with no power," he said.

The BJP, however, welcomed the Governor’s decision. “The Governor knows whats is right and what is wrong… Justice has prevailed. We are happy that governor has taken the decision. The governor was forced to take this decision as DMK was forced to take any deicison against Senthil Balaji," the BJP said.

The Governor's action comes even as the Madras High Court is examining provisions in the Constitution whether the Governor could dismiss a Minister who was appointed by him on the advice of the Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution. The hearing in case is set to resume on July 7.