Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses Senthil Balaji as minister
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 8:54:00 PM IST (Updated)

The Governor's office stated that there was a genuine apprehension that Balaji's continuation as a minister could adversely impact a fair investigation.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on June 29 dismissed Minister Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers with immediate effect.

Balaji, who was accused of corruption in a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the state Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015, was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges. A court in Chennai has remanded him in judicial custody till July 12
The decision to dismiss Balaji was made due to concerns that he was abusing his position as a minister and exerting influence over the ongoing investigation.
