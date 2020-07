The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced its decision of extending the general lockdown till August 31 while offering more relaxations. It, however, said that the state would observe complete lockdown on Sundays.

According to the new guidelines, dine-in services will be permitted at restaurants without AC, however, only 50 percent of the capacity will be allowed.

Hotels and resorts will continue to remain shut along with malls, swimming pools, gyms, sports arenas, and theatres.

Bus services will remain suspended in the state while the schools and colleges will continue online teaching.

The timing for groceries and vegetable shops to remain open has been extended from 6 am to 7 pm. Other shops can remain open between 10 am and 7 pm.

Further, 75 percent of staff will be allowed in private establishments or export houses in Chennai.

Small temples in villages and municipalities will be permitted to remain open with certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal will remain closed for visitors while e-pass will be mandatory for interstate and interdistrict travel.

Beaches, tourist spots, amusement parks will also remain shut.