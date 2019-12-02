#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Tamil Nadu elections 2019: Polling in rural civic bodies to be held on December 27, 30

Updated : December 02, 2019 12:30 PM IST

A multi-cornered contest between the AIADMK, DMK and the AMMK is in the offing.
The AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP, PMK and the DMDK, while the DMK is in alliance with Congress, VCK and MDMK.
DMK has approached the Supreme Court, asking the government to carry out a delimitation exercise.
Tamil Nadu elections 2019: Polling in rural civic bodies to be held on December 27, 30
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV