Tamil Nadu elections 2019: Polling in rural civic bodies to be held on December 27, 30
Updated : December 02, 2019 12:30 PM IST
A multi-cornered contest between the AIADMK, DMK and the AMMK is in the offing.
The AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP, PMK and the DMDK, while the DMK is in alliance with Congress, VCK and MDMK.
DMK has approached the Supreme Court, asking the government to carry out a delimitation exercise.
