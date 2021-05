Tamil Nadu has voted for a change as it has bought the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to power after 10 years of AIADMK's rule in the state. DMK won 159 seats and AIADMK was at second spot with 75 seats. Actor Kamal Haasan's Makal Needi Maiam and TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK have failed to open their account.

MK Stalin is to be named as the chief minister and a simple swearing-in ceremony will be held. His son and party youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, won Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in his debut election. This was the first state election that was fought without stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for giving this coalition a huge victory in the election. We will gradually fulfill our specific election promises," Stalin said.

In terms of percentage, DMK won 37.7% percent vote share, followed by AIADMK at 33.3% percent.

The DMK started leading as soon as the early trends started kicking in and the numbers rose with each passing hour. The AIADMK which was battling anti-incumbency failed to cross the three-digit figure. Stalin rode the party to victory in the bitterly fought elections. AIADMK ally Bharatiya Janata Party rushed many of its senior ministers to campaign in the southern state.

The counting began at 8 am and sealed the fate of 3,998 candidates for the 234-member Assembly. A party requires the magic number of 118 to form the government and the DMK is in a comfortable position. The state went to polls on April 6 and recorded over 70 percent voting.

Some of the prominent faces in these polls were Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Stalin and his son and party youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is seeking to enter the Assembly for the first time. Kamal Haasan, Dhinakaran, BJP state unit chief L Murugan and the saffron party's Khushbu Sundar were among the prominent candidates.