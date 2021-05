The Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) alliance rode to victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by winning 159 seats in the 234-member Assembly. The AIADMK, which was battling anti-incumbency, along with its allies settled at 75 seats.

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam and TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK scored a zero this election season.

Here's the full list of winners: