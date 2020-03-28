Tamil Nadu eases restrictions on food-delivery, restricts operation of other essential supplies

A week after issuing a contentious circular that banned the functioning of app-based food-delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato during the 21-day lockdown in Tamil Nadu, the state government has made certain allowances to the restriction.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapadi Palaniswami announced that food-delivery services in the state would be granted limited permission to function — within stipulated time limits.

According to the new government order, food-delivery within Tamil Nadu would be allowed between 7: 00 am to 9.30 am for breakfast, 12:00 pm and 2.30 pm for lunch and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for dinner. The new rules come into effect from Sunday onwards.

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, Tamil Nadu had announced that it would implement Section-144 across the state to prevent the community spread of COVID-19, which would in turn restrict the gathering of more than 4 people.

According to the government order, only home-delivery of dry ration was allowed and an explicit ban on app-based food-delivery was introduced — the circular even went on to name Swiggy and Zomato as app-based food-delivery services that would not be permitted to operate. The new rules now mean this order has been revoked.

However, this easing of restrictions doesn’t automatically mean smooth sailing for food-delivery services as delivery personnel have been ordered to obtain special identification from the police, and be deployed only after a thorough health check. How these checks are to be conducted, and who is responsible for their enforcement has not been clarified.

Restrictions On Essential Supplies & Fuel

While easing restrictions on food-delivery, the Tamil Nadu government introduced new restrictions on the functioning of grocery stores, essential supplies and petrol pumps. These stores will now be allowed to stay open only between 6:00 am and 2.30pm. “This is to restrict unnecessary movement,” said the government order, leaving many to wonder how this could be given that any curb on operating hours at these establishments would only lead to more crowding.