Tamil Nadu eases restrictions on food-delivery, restricts operation of other essential supplies

Updated : March 28, 2020 03:59 PM IST

According to the new government order, food-delivery within Tamil Nadu would be allowed between 7: 00 am to 9.30 am for breakfast.
According to the government order, only home-delivery of dry ration was allowed and an explicit ban on app-based food-delivery was introduced.
The Tamil Nadu government introduced new restrictions on the functioning of grocery stores, essential supplies and petrol pumps.
