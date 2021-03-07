Tamil Nadu: Congress and DMK finalise seat sharing for polls Updated : March 07, 2021 11:45 AM IST The Congress wanted 45 seats, but the DMK was adamant to offer a maximum of 21. The seat-sharing deal was signed between DMK President MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri. Congress will get a total of 25 seats. Published : March 07, 2021 11:45 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply