Tamil Nadu: Congress and DMK finalise seat sharing for polls

March 07, 2021

The Congress wanted 45 seats, but the DMK was adamant to offer a maximum of 21.
The seat-sharing deal was signed between DMK President MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri.
Congress will get a total of 25 seats.
March 07, 2021

