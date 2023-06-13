'Backdoor tactics': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams BJP govt for ED raids at Chennai Secretariat

MK Stalin said the people would teach BJP a lesson by putting their government at the Centre out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stalin has also said these 'cheap acts of vindictive politics' will not pay off.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticised the BJP government for using “backdoor tactics” to target their opponents. CM Stalin lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre after Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji and some others were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to an alleged money laundering investigation.

Stalin was not happy with the way raids were carried out in the minister’s chambers at the Secretariat premises. “The raid conducted by ED at the Secretariat office of Hon'ble Minister Senthil Balaji, is a direct assault on the federal principle,” said Stalin on Twitter.

He added that people would teach BJP a lesson by putting their government at the Centre out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stalin has also said the BJP will get no results by their “cheap acts of vindictive politics.”

“The backdoor tactics of BJP against its political opponents will not yield them desired results. BJP will learn it the hard way soon,” MK Stalin said.

“The silence of people who are watching BJP's cheap acts of vindictive politics should not be underestimated. It is nothing but the calm before the storm of 2024 that will sweep BJP away,” added Stalin.

“Senthil Balaji stated that he will extend full cooperation to any kind of investigation. Then what was the need to carry out raids at the official chambers of the minister at the secretariat premises? Was it to show that they are capable of carrying out raids at the secretariat or to threaten?” he asked.

Senthil Balaji's chamber at the Secretariat in Chennai and his constituency Karur were raided by the ED officials as part of an alleged money laundering investigation against him and some others. The searches are being carried out under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).