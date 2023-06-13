CNBC TV18
'Backdoor tactics': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams BJP govt for ED raids at Chennai Secretariat

By Keshav Singh Chundawat  Jun 13, 2023 8:27:54 PM IST (Published)

MK Stalin said the people would teach BJP a lesson by putting their government at the Centre out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stalin has also said these 'cheap acts of vindictive politics' will not pay off.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticised the BJP government for using “backdoor tactics” to target their opponents. CM Stalin lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre after Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji and some others were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to an alleged money laundering investigation.

Stalin was not happy with the way raids were carried out in the minister’s chambers at the Secretariat premises. “The raid conducted by ED at the Secretariat office of Hon'ble Minister Senthil Balaji, is a direct assault on the federal principle,” said Stalin on Twitter.


He added that people would teach BJP a lesson by putting their government at the Centre out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stalin has also said the BJP will get no results by their “cheap acts of vindictive politics.”

