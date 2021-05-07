Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin who led DMK to return to power after 10 years Updated : May 07, 2021 03:28:41 IST Stalin was elected for the first time from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai in 1989 Stalin was named after the famous former Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin by his father Stalin became the first directly-elected Mayor of Chennai in 1996 Published : May 07, 2021 12:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply