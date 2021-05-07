Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin who led DMK to return to power after 10 years

Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today morning. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath after his party won 133 of the total 234 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin took oath along with 33 DMK members in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Stalin was born on March 1, 1953 to a five-time chief minister and prominent Dravidian leader late M Karunanidhi. He was named after the famous former Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin by his father and reportedly faced rejections from several schools because of his name.

Stalin's political journey started at a young age when he started the "DMK Gopalapuram Youth Wing" with some friends in the Gopalapuram neighbourhood of Chennai. Karunanidhi groomed Stalin from an early age. And, at the age of 14, Stalin campaigned in the 1967 Assembly election for his uncle Murasoli Maran.

Just 6 years later, at the age of 20 Stalin was elected to the DMK general council.

However, Stalin’s steadily progressing career hit a large obstacle as he was arrested under the Maintainance of Internal Security Act on January 31, 1976, when he protested against the Emergency. The DMK government at the same time was dismissed from power on charges of corruption.

He was imprisoned in Central Prison, Madras, where he was beaten up and fellow DMK prisoner C Chittibabu died of injuries and torture after trying to protect him. This event threw him into the limelight again. He had to finish his BA from within the jail.

In 1984, Stalin was appointed as a member secretary of the DMK youth wing. A position he only relinquished 4 decades later to his own son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The same year, he unsuccessfully fought his first election for the state assembly polls from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai. However, he was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from the same constituency for the first time in 1989.

He was re-elected from the Thousand Lights Constituency three times from 1996 to 2006. Since 2011, he has been contesting from the Kolathur constituency.

Stalin became the first directly-elected Mayor of Chennai in 1996 after an amendment to the Corporation Act and during his stint, the state capital got 10 major flyovers to tackle traffic congestion and 18 new parks.

He was re-elected as Chennai’s Mayor in 2001 and two years later, he was appointed as DMK's Deputy General Secretary. In 2008, he rose to become the party’s treasurer – a position his father Karunanidhi had held before becoming DMK president, according to a report in NDTV.

It was during the same time that when DMK came back to power in the state. From 2006 to 2011, Stalin held the position of Deputy CM.

Stalin, ‘Managara Thanthai’ (Father of the City) as he came to be known in his stint as Chennai’s mayor, didn’t receive his sought-after portfolios such as PWD, highways and electricity during his stint as the Deputy CM. He got the Rural Development portfolio and got the experience of crucial administration skills handling this portfolio, according to his close party members. His elder brother MK Alagiri was elevated as the Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

Owing to his father ill health, he took over as the Executive President of the party. After Karunanidhi's death, Stalin was unanimously elected as the DMK president in 2018.

The recently concluded Assembly poll was the first election for Stalin in which he was said to not have the mass appeal of his father late M Karunanidhi. In his first electoral challenge of the parliamentary polls in 2019, after his father's death, his party managed to capture 38 of Tamil Nadu's 39 seats and Stalin had hoped that this victory would pave the way for Chief Minister's post after the assembly polls.

At last, Stalin rode the party to the victory after 10 years of AIADMK rule.