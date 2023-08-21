Build monuments marking Karunanidhi's centenary, Tamil Nadu CM to officials

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin instructed officials on Monday that monuments marking the ongoing centenary celebrations (2023-24) of former CM Karunanidhi should be built in all districts of the state.

Chairing a consultative meeting at the Secretariat, Stalin directed officials to take appropriate steps so that foundation stones for the Kalaignar Convention Centre here and the Kalaignar Semmozhi Poonga at Coimbatore.

The Chief Minister asked state officials to ensure participation on a larger scale of general public in centenary events. "In remembrance of the Kalaignar centenary, a monument should be built in every district."

Karunanidhi was five-time CM and had successfully contested Assembly elections 13 times. Born on June 3, 1924, at Thirukkuvalai near Tiruvarur in the Cauvery delta region of the state, he hailed as Kalaignar (renowned artist). Karunanidhi passed away on August 7, 2018.

The centenary celebrations began on June 2 this year with the release of 'Kalaignar 100' logo by Stalin.

-With inputs from PTI