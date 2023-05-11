Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Meet new finance minister Thangam Thennarasu

Thennarasu is a senior minister in the state and he has been elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly five times. He served as the Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu from 2006 to 2011.

In a major Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was replaced by senior minister Thangam Thennarasu, who earlier held the Industries portfolio. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who had gained national attention as one of the best-performing finance ministers, has been allocated the Information Technology and Digital Services portfolio.

The Industries portfolio held by Thennarasu has been allocated to the newly inducted minister TRB Raaja.

This is the second reshuffle of the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Cabinet since the new government came to power in 2021.

The reshuffle comes amid controversy sparked by an alleged audio clip attributed to Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar claimed that the audio clip revealed that CM Stalin's son-in-law, Sabareesan, and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, had accumulated Rs 30,000 crore through illegal means. The BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu have met Governor RN Ravi, seeking an independent forensic test on the audio file to investigate the alleged ill-gotten wealth.

Expressing his gratitude, the outgoing finance minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan took to Twitter to reflect on his tenure. He highlighted the challenges of inheriting record deficits and debt ratios but also pointed out the accomplishments of investing in social welfare schemes, capital spending, and fiscal improvements. He expressed pride in his public service and appreciated CM Stalin’s support. He also thanked the Chief Minister for assigning him the portfolio of Information Technology and Digital Services.

Acknowledging the untapped potential of Tamil Nadu in the IT sector, Rajan said that he aims to build on the previous efforts made by his predecessor, Mano Thangaraj, to attract more investments and accelerate job creation. Drawing from his experience in establishing and managing a Global Capability Centre and his professional connections within the IT and ITES industry, Rajan hopes to lead Tamil Nadu towards reclaiming its position as a leading state in the IT sector.

On the other hand, Thangam Thennarasu, a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics, has a rich history of public service and he comes from a strong political background. His work as the Industries minister has been appreciated by all.

Who is the new finance minister Thangam Thennarasu?

Thennarasu hails from Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar district and has made significant contributions to the state's governance.

Thennarasu served as the Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu from 2006 to 2011, during which he played a crucial role in shaping the education sector of the state. His tenure witnessed several reforms and initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education and enhancing opportunities for students.

The seasoned politician holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering. Thennarasu is a senior minister in the state and he has been elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly five times.

Thennarasu's political journey has been influenced by his family's involvement in politics. He is the son of the former Member of the Legislative Assembly from Aruppukottai, V Thangapandian, whose legacy and experiences have shaped Thennarasu's political career.