English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsTamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Meet new finance minister Thangam Thennarasu

Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Meet new finance minister Thangam Thennarasu

Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Meet new finance minister Thangam Thennarasu
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 3:35:37 PM IST (Published)

Thennarasu is a senior minister in the state and he has been elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly five times. He served as the Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu from 2006 to 2011.

In a major Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was replaced by senior minister Thangam Thennarasu, who earlier held the Industries portfolio. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who had gained national attention as one of the best-performing finance ministers, has been allocated the Information Technology and Digital Services portfolio.

The Industries portfolio held by Thennarasu has been allocated to the newly inducted minister TRB Raaja.
This is the second reshuffle of the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Cabinet since the new government came to power in 2021.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X