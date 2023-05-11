Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Meet new finance minister Thangam Thennarasu

Thennarasu is a senior minister in the state and he has been elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly five times. He served as the Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu from 2006 to 2011.

In a major Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was replaced by senior minister Thangam Thennarasu, who earlier held the Industries portfolio. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who had gained national attention as one of the best-performing finance ministers, has been allocated the Information Technology and Digital Services portfolio.

The Industries portfolio held by Thennarasu has been allocated to the newly inducted minister TRB Raaja.

This is the second reshuffle of the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Cabinet since the new government came to power in 2021.