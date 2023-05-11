Tamil Nadu cabinet re-shuffle: State gets new FM as PTR will now take charge as IT Minister

3 Min(s) Read
In a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Thiagarajan — or PTR as he’s better known — and three of his colleagues in the DMK were assigned new state ministries. PTR will now take charge as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology.
One of the DMK’s most popular faces on national television, Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, has been moved from the finance department.
Meanwhile, incumbent minister of industries, Thangam Thennarasu, is the state’s new finance minister. Thennarasu has notched up a stellar track record in the last two years and is credited with netting recent big-ticket investments from firms like Mitsubishi Electric, Cisco and Hyundai.