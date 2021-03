A year ago, it was the AIADMK’s 11 votes in the Rajya Sabha that paved the way for the then Citizenship Amendment Bill to become an Act, and be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Today, as it battles anti-incumbency twice over, and fights to be re-elected, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party has second thoughts about its stance. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the AIADMK says, is untenable in its present form.

“When the AIADMK voted for CAA in the Rajya Sabha, we believed it was essential. However, with minorities voicing their sentiments against the Act, we see the need to assuage these,” said K Pandiarajan, minister for Tamil language and culture and the AIADMK candidate for Avadi, speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the campaign trail.

The AIADMK will not find it easy to drive home its point. After all, its alliance partner, the BJP, is regarded as the architect behind the successful passage of the CAA, with the AIADMK itself playing an able supporting role in the Rajya Sabha.

Today, the Dravidian party’s manifesto promises a rollback of the CAA if voted to power — an election that it is fighting with the BJP as an ally.

The AIADMK however is firm that it intends to help repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Without the CAA being annulled, we don’t see Muslims and Christians being happy at all, and as allies we have every right to tell the BJP that there are alternatives to the CAA,” said Pandiarajan. "Our stance is clear: we will be asking the Centre for a permanent roll-back of the CAA. There is no reason for CAA to be thrust upon minorities when we are unable to sell it to them," he said.

In a seat-sharing agreement that also involves other allies like the PMK and the Tamil Manila Congress, AIADMK has allotted 20 seats out of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu to the BJP. The saffron party has also been allowed to field its candidate, Pon Radhakrishnan, for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-election being conducted after the demise of incumbent Congress MP, H Vasanthakumar.