Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: DMK, AIADMK face a high-pitched battle

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the DMK-led rainbow alliance and AIADMK-led alliance at a distant second in the battle for the 234-member Assembly. As per poll pundits, DMK is expected to win 160-190 seats, AIADMK to settle with 35-70 seats and others with only 0-4 seats in a fierce contest between the parties. While AIADMK is looking at a renewed mandate for the third time with Edapaddi K. Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial face, the DMK alliance is looking at returning to power after 10 years.
May 2, 2021
05:05
Good morning readers!
The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will begin at 8 am today.
Will AIADMK win the polls for the third time in a row? Or will DMK govern the state for the next five years? Will AMMK, MNM be game-changers in this election?
All will be known in a few hours.
May 2, 2021
06:14
Party-wise strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly
AIADMK+: 124 MLAs
DMK+: 104 MLAs
AMMK: 1 MLA
Five seats are vacant.
May 2, 2021
05:57
Poll gone States/UT gear up for Foolproof Counting while honouring Covid Protocol Arrangements. Counting to begin from 8am on 2nd May 2021 at 2364 Counting Halls across 822ACs in 5 States/UT & 4PCs n 13ACs where byepolls were held. https://t.co/JCoAEDlky2https://t.co/KDqxPPiCaQ
Stringent Covid-19 safety protocols are in place ahead of the counting. According to the Election Commission, only those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines or having negative RT-PCR report will be allowed into the centre.
May 2, 2021
05:35
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am in 75 centres spread across the state, and round-wise results are likely to be declared every 30 minutes.
May 2, 2021
05:20
A total of 3,998 candidates are in the fray.
Some of the prominent leaders are:
AIADMK: Edapaddi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam
DMK: MK Stalin, Udhayanidi Stalin
Others: Kamal Haasan (MNM), TTV Dhinakaran (AMMK), L Murugan (BJP)
May 2, 2021
05:14
The voting was held on April 6. Over 70 percent voter turnout was recorded.