  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 14 minutes ago
auto refresh

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates: DMK, AIADMK face a high-pitched battle

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 02, 2021 05:08:24 IST

event highlights

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the DMK-led rainbow alliance and AIADMK-led alliance at a distant second in the battle for the 234-member Assembly. As per poll pundits, DMK is expected to win 160-190 seats, AIADMK to settle with 35-70 seats and others with only 0-4 seats in a fierce contest between the parties. While AIADMK is looking at a renewed mandate for the third time with Edapaddi K. Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial face, the DMK alliance is looking at returning to power after 10 years.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement