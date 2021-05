The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6.

In the state, ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP while DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

Voter Turnout

Tamil Nadu recorded over 71 percent voter turnout. Kallakurichi recorded the highest of 78 percent and Chennai at 59.40 percent was the lowest.

In 2016, Tamil Nadu witnessed 74.26 per cent voter turnout and polls were held for 232 constituencies out of the total 234 that year and polls for two seats were held later.

Political Parties and Candidates

As many as 3,998 candidates, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in a statement that late chief minister M G Ramachandran had founded AIADMK to protect the people of Tamil Nadu from the "evil force" DMK.

The DMK has been in the opposition since 2011 when the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa stormed to the ruling saddle and also retained power in the subsequent elections in 2016.

Kamal Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in February 2018 and the party had faced last year's Lok Sabha elections. contested from 38 Parliamentary constituencies all alone in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has gone into an alliance with the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Poll Promises

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) has emerged as one of the key issues in the state. In the poll manifesto, the DMK has promised to pass legislation against the imposition of NEET exam.

The party also said that first-generation graduates will be given preference in government jobs, reservation in the private sector will also be insisted.

If voted, the party will reduce the rates of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre, he said in an apparent reference to tax cuts.

Further, a law to set aside 75 percent of jobs in industrial houses for locals will be passed if the DMK was voted to power, manifesto added.

Promising an allocation of Rs 1000 crore towards the renovation and consecration of Hindu temples, Stalin assured to provide Rs 200 crore for churches and mosques.

The ruling AIADMK said it would urge the Centre to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Increase in maternity leave for women government employees from nine months to one year and construction of new buildings with modern medical facilities for about 2,000 Amma Mini Clinics found mention in the manifesto.

Steps to get fuel prices reduced, expanding the rural employment guarantee scheme to 150 days from the present 100, increase in subsidy under the Amma Green Housing Scheme from Rs 2.43 lakh to Rs 3.40 lakh, subsidy of Rs 7,500 per year to farmers to incentivise farm production were among the over 160 promises made by the ruling party.

AIADMK pledged to set up an Islamic university, increase assistance to Hindu pilgrims to visit important centres of pilgrimage in India, hike Haj subsidy from Rs six crore to Rs 10 crore and bear the full fare for Jerusalem pilgrims.

MMM, in its manifesto, promised income for housewives by honing their skills. By initiatives like skill development, women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and "that is what we call payment to housewives and not doles to them, Kama Hassan said.

Self-sufficient villages in all the 234 constituencies, support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises by initiatives like supply of raw materials were among the other features of the MMM'smanifesto.

Exit Polls

Exit polls predicted a win for the DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu.

Axis My India and CNX forecast a big win for the DMK-led alliance that also includes the Congress. They gave 175-195 and 160-170 respectively for the DMK-Congress-led alliance in the 234-member assembly. The AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, was projected to get 38-54 and 58-68 respectively.